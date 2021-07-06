Expand / Collapse search

Boy hospitalized after he was rescued from Buena Vista Twp. pool

Atlantic County
BUENA VISTA TWP., N.J. - In Atlantic County, a young boy had to be rescued from a pool in Buena Vista Township.

It happened around 11:30 Tuesday morning on Risa Avenue.

New Jersey State Troopers responded to the call and got the boy out to safety.

He was airlifted to a hospital.

There is no word on the boy’s condition or what led to the incident.

