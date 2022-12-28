Boy in the Box: Mass held for child identified in decades old Philadelphia cold case

A church service was held Wednesday for Joseph Augustus Zarelli, the child victim of Philadelphia's oldest-running cold case who became known as ‘The Boy in the Box.’

Zarelli was just 4-years-old when police discovered his badly bruised and naked body inside a bassinet box near Susquehanna Road in Philadelphia's Fox Chase neighborhood in February 1957.

Until recently, Zarelli's identity had been a mystery as investigators followed scant leads in what grew to be Philadelphia longest cold case. Authorities in December held a press conference to announce the identity of ‘the boy in the box’.

"Apathy never set in, people never stopped caring when it came to Joseph Augustus Zarelli," Reverend Christopher Walsh said at Wednesday's service.

The decades-old story captivate the community of Fox Chase and garnered national attention. Those who grew up following the mystery attended Wednesday's mass to pay their respects.

"I feel like I have to, I always followed the story because it was so sad, and growing up right there I just feel connected to it," Tori Menniti said.

Police have identified the child in the 1957 "Boy in the Box" case as Josephy Augustus Zarelli. (Philadelphia Police Department)

Police have said the science and technology used in this case will be used to identify other unidentified victims of homicides in the city of Philadelphia.

"There are children who are being hurt today, we have to talk about it & we have to do something about it," Reverend Walsh said.