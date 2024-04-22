Inspector General investigates overspending of $15 million in Philly’s Office of Homeless Services

A preliminary investigation by Philadelphia Inspector General, Alex DeSantis, finds no criminal wrongdoing in the overspending of $15 million in recent years.

At the Allegheny Ave. exit off I-95 in Philly, Sam who has been homeless for 3 years, holds a sign pleading for help. When asked what it's like out there, Sam said, "it’s rough. It’s really rough people constantly stealing from you. I’ve been beaten up, jumped."

She said she’s been on city lists for housing and stayed in shelters but is back on the street fighting to survive along with an estimated 4700 others in the city.

It’s the job of the Office of Homeless Services to help.

Homeless Services drew the attention of the mayor, city council and Inspector General as the I.G. released a preliminary investigation into overspending of $15 million in recent years.

"There is no evidence of criminal wrongdoing or criminal misconduct by any city employee", Mayor Cherelle Parker said, at the start of the hearing.

Investigators said, in part, budget cuts brought on by the pandemic tied to more people living on the streets caused the problem.

"They just overextended their contracts they just committed and engaged in too many contractual commitments that were well in excess of their budget appropriations," said DeSantis.

Parker said she’s hired "independent auditors" while DeSantis’ probe continues, and a city council member forced office employees to swear their innocence in a budget hearing last week.

While back on the street, Sam hangs on. She said, "I sleep on the street, literally on the sidewalk. People are really mean. Some people are nice. They give you a few bucks to get food."