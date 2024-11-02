Boyfriend arrested after woman found dead from fatal blow to head in Montgomery County

article

A woman is dead in Montgomery County and police have arrested her boyfriend in connection with her death.

A 911 caller alerted dispatch in Perkiomen Township early Saturday morning of the possibility a woman might be dead at an apartment on Gravel Pike, officials said.

Pennsylvania State Police responded to the location and found 34-year-old Jessica Zipkin dead at the location. Troopers said she suffered a fatal wound to the back of her head. PSP found a hammer nearby.

Her death was ruled a homicide by the Montgomery County coroner, according to authorities.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Pennsylvania State Police Captain Gerard B. McShea announced 46-year-old William Carey was arrested and charged in the murder of Zipkin.

Carey is charged with First-Degree Murder, Third-Degree Murder and Possessing an Instrument of Crime. He was arraigned and is being held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility. Officials said there is no bail for First-Degree Murder charges.