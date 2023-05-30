Top Golden State Warriors executive stepping down

Bob Myers, the Golden State Warriors' president and general manager, announced Tuesday that he is stepping down after 12 years with the team.

"It's just time," Myers told ESPN on Tuesday. The outlet was first to report that Myers was stepping down from his position.

Myers, 48, is a two-time executive of the year and a key component to the Warriors' four NBA championship wins. In his interview with ESPN, Myers said his professional future was uncertain and didn't give details on an expected return to the NBA. Myers was hired by the Warriors in 2011 as an assistant general manager and promoted to general manager in 2012.

Myers spoke at a news conference Tuesday afternoon where he confirmed those earlier reports.