Brian Dawkins voices Eagles latest hype video ahead of NFC Championship game

Less than two days before the NFC Championship game, the Eagles called in a secret weapon for their latest hype video.

More specifically: Weapon X aka legendary Eagles' safety Brian Dawkins.

The video, shared by the team on Friday, begins with a snippet of Jalen Hurts addressing the team about the importance of Sunday's game against the 49ers.

"It's understood who we are, it's understood what we work for, I don't have to give y'all no rah-rah speech, everything's in front of us," Hurts says as the music swells.

Dawkins - who was known for his larger-than-life presence on the field as an Eagle from 1996-2008 - energetically speaks about Eagles' fans ability to rise to the occasion without needing to be told.

"You heard what he said ‘Philly don’t need no rah-rah' speeches'," Dawkins said. "We don't need to be told when to get crunk and when to show up!"

As highlight plays from the Eagles' stellar 14-3 season flash across the screen, Dawkins shouts about the city's desire for a championship and the team's leadership that has carried them to the cusp of a Super Bowl.

"When this city wants something, they'll do whatever it takes, they won't be denied," Dawkins says. "When you're starving for something so doggone much, a brick wall can't hold you back!"

The Eagles and 49ers will kick off Sunday at 3 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles punched their ticket to the NFC Championship game by beating the New York Giants and the 49ers earned their shot by beating the hated Dallas Cowboys.