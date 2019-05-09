Bride shames wedding guest who allegedly brought '10 Tupperware containers' to take home leftovers

This guest is apparently a big fan of leftovers, and upsetting the bride.

A woman from western Pennsylvania wrote on Facebook's immensely popular "That's it I'm Wedding Shaming" group about an alleged incident involving her wedding and a very hungry guest.

"My husband and I had a very small wedding ceremony and reception, probably about 25 people were invited," she writes. "Only close family and a handful of friends."

However, a few days before the wedding her dad's friend asked if he could bring his daughter and her husband to the nuptials -- to which she said she "didn't have a problem with it."

"So [the daughter] shows up, without her husband, but with about 10 Tupperware containers. TO TAKE FOOD," the outraged bride claims, stating her wedding was buffet style.

"She loaded up 7 Tupperware containers with food to take home, took about 3 containers of homemade cookies, a couple of bottles of beers, and most [of] the centerpieces," she wrote.

Though the anonymous bride said she "didn't notice any of this" at the time because she was busy tending to the other guests at the wedding, she said her dad told her about it the next day.

However, the bride's frustration with the guest continued when she opened up the woman's gift to the couple.

"And when we opened up our 'gift' from her -- she gave us $5. Not even kidding. A five dollar bill."

The bride went on to claim that the offending woman was "not poor by any stretch of the imagination," and stated she was "probably better off than [the bride.]"

Those on the post were also horrified by the woman's actions.

"Some people have no shame, I would be mortified to scab off someone like this, esp (especially) at a wedding," one wrote.

"Message her asking for money to cover the cost of the food and center pieces she took," another suggested.

"Omg my in-laws (husband's aunts) did this at our engagement party. I didn't know what to say, and they are medical doctors too, so not poor," one woman shared.

Though the bride was clearly not happy with where her buffet food went, at least she wasn't shamed for the spread like this couple.

