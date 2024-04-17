Bridge construction on I-95 to cause lane closures overnight Wednesday, Thursday

article

Planned bridge construction on I-95 in South Philadelphia will cause lane closures overnight Wednesday and again on Thursday.

Motorists traveling south on I-95 between Christian and Wolf Streets will be limited to a single lane beginning at 9 p.m., officials said.

A double lane closure will start at midnight and continue through 5 a.m. Officials say delays and backups are anticipated due to the work.

The bridge repair work is part of a $37.4M project to perform high-priority repairs on 27 I-95 bridges in Philadelphia, according to PennDOT.

Along with the repairs, officials say 11 overhead steel sign structures will be cleaned and repainted, and roadway lighting will be upgraded to LED lights.

The project is expected to be completed in 2027, officials say. Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.