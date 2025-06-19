Shelter-in-place lifted in Deptford Township after chlorine leak at municipal facility

The Brief A precautionary shelter-in-place has been lifted for parts of Deptford Township after a chlorine leak at a municipal facility. Firefighters quickly responded to the scene and mitigated vapors with water while conducting air monitoring. Officials have not said what caused the leak.



Gloucester County Emergency Management said crews "mitigated vapors with water suppression while conducting air monitoring in the area."

What we know:

A precautionary shelter-in-place was issued for Deptford Township residents on portions of Windermere, Cooper Village, and Deptford Memorial Park.

Gloucester County Emergency Management said a chlorine cylinder within a Deptford Township municipal facility on Delsea Drive "experienced an active leak."

The Deptford Fire Department and the Gloucester County Hazmat team responded to the scene and "mitigated vapors with water suppression while conducting air monitoring in the area."

What we don't know:

Officials have not said what caused the leak.