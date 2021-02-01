Broad Street Run postponed until fall 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic

article

Broad Street Run officials have confirmed that the marathon will be delayed until the fall in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the second year in a row, since the beginning of the pandemic, that the Broad Street Run has had to be postponed.

An official date for the postponement has not been announced, but officials say they will share a date as soon as plans are finalized.

"While the future trajectory of COVID-19 is still unknown, we are hopeful that we’ll be able to welcome you all this fall for the 2021 Broad Street Run," officials added.

Since the run is delayed, there will be no lottery for registration.

More information about this postponement of the Blue Cross Broad Street Run can be found at www.broadstreetrun.com where the event has posted an FAQ with information.