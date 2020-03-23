Philadelphia officials postpone 2020 Blue Cross Broad Street Run amid COVID-19 crisis

Mayor Jim Kenney announced the postponement of the Blue Cross Broad Street Run Monday afternoon due to COVID-19 concerns.

Officials confirmed the new date to Oct. 4, 2020. It had previously been planned for May 3, 2020.

Race organizers and the City of Philadelphia made the decision to postpone this years’ run after the CDC made recommendations in light of the global health crisis.

Officials also consulted Philadelphia Health department in an effort to keep runners, volunteers and spectators as safe as possible.

Racers who are already signed up to take part in the 2020 race will automatically have their information transferred over to the new date and that no action is required.

They will also have a system available for those who would like to transfer their bibs or defer to 2021 to be able to do so without having to pay the waiver fee.

More information about this postponement of the Blue Cross Broad Street Run can be found at www.broadstreetrun.com where the event has posted an FAQ with information.

