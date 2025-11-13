Broad Street speed cameras: Fines to begin Friday as warning period ends

The Brief Starting Friday, fines will be issued for drivers exceeding the 25 mph speed limit on Broad Street. The ticket does not come with points to your license.



Speed enforcement cameras on Broad Street wrap up the warning period and move on to fines.

What we know:

After midnight, your 60-day adjustment period on North and South Broad Street will be over.

Tickets, meaning fines, will be issued.

Since September, drivers who exceeded the posted twenty-five mile per hour speed limit by eleven miles per hour received a warning in the mail.

But now, going 11 to 19 miles per hour over the limit will get you a $100 ticket.

20 to 29 over the limit increases that to a $125 fine and if you hit Broad Street doing thirty or more miles per hour, you will be fined $150.

What they're saying:

Deserey Jay is aware of the speed enforcement cameras.

She supports it but not ticketing violators. "Stopping car crashes and things like that. Fining though? That is a little bit crazy," she said.

"I feel like $50 you know or $60. Our minimum wage is too low for a ticket to be $150 but that is just me," said Jay.

In a news release sent out Thursday, Rich Lazer, the Executive Director of the Philadelphia Parking Authority, said in part, "Speed enforcement cameras are critically important tools that have dramatically reduced speeding along Roosevelt Boulevard by 95%." He adds, "We now hope to bring about similar lifesaving results along Broad Street as well as other major arteries in the city."

Rich Collier stopped to get gas tonight on South Broad.

"There's enough traffic to regulate itself. There does not have to be a speed limit," he said.

He knows someone captured by the cameras.

"They gave her a warning. Two warnings. She is going to be taking the expressway," he said.