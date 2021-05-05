Broadway ticket sales can begin May 6 with shows cleared to resume Sept. 14: Cuomo

Ticket sales to Broadway shows can resume May 6 with performances cleared to resume starting September 14, announced Gov. Andrew Cuomo, but the Broadway League isn't committing to set dates yet.

During a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic Wednesday, Cuomo said the continued decline in COVID cases makes him confident Broadway is ready for a full comeback with theaters reopening at full capacity.

In response, the trade organization that represents nearly 700 theater members said it would announce reopening dates in the coming weeks and on a show-by-show basis.

"We are thrilled that Governor Cuomo clearly recognizes the impact of Broadway’s return on the city and state’s economy and the complexity of restarting an entire industry that has been dormant for over a year," said Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League.

Broadway will need rehearsal time for actors and dancers while plans need to be worked out on how staff and audiences can safely return to the notoriously cramped venues around Times Square.

"Nothing beats Broadway. The theatre owners, producers, and other League members will continue to work with the NY State Department of Health and the Governor to coordinate the industry’s return and the related health and safety protocols required to do so. We remain cautiously optimistic about Broadway’s ability to resume performances this fall and are happy that fans can start buying tickets again," said St. Martin.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!

Theatergoers are encouraged to visit Broadway.org for updated information about showtimes and performances as they are announced.

Advertisement

Broadway shows were suspended on March 12, 2020. The League says there were 31 productions running at that time and eight new shows in preview. There were eight productions in rehearsals and preparing to open.

