Brock Turner sex assault survivor 'Emily Doe' publicly reveals her identity for first time

The sexual assault survivor of former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner identified herself publicly for the first time as the San Francisco woman is poised to be interviewed on national television and release a memoir.

The woman known in court records only as "Emily Doe" revealed herself as Chanel Miller, a writer, and artist who received her bachelor's in literature from the College of Creative Studies at UC Santa Barbara. A short snippet of her reading her court victim statement on an upcoming 60 Minutes was released on social media early Wednesday morning.

"You don't know me but you've been inside me," she begins. "You cannot give me back the life I had."

In 2016, Turner was convicted for sexually assaulting Miller outside a fraternity party in 2015. The case made international headlines, particularly when Santa Clara County Judge, Aaron Persky sentenced Turner to just six months in jail, despite facing up to 14 years. Turner ended up serving on three months of that.

Miller’s victim impact statement, which she read at Turner’s sentencing hearing, went viral and led California to pass minimum sentencing requirements for sexual assault cases. In 2018, voters recalled Persky, the first judge in California to be successfully recalled since 1932.

Miller’s interview will be on Sept. 22. She has a book, “Know My Name,” appearing in bookstores on Sept. 24.