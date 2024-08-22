Bruce Springsteen kicks off long-awaited shows in Philadelphia

article

"The Boss" is back in South Philly!

After being postponed last year because of illness, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band returned on Wednesday for the first of two nights at Citizen’s Bank Park.

"He gives you love, he gives you hope, he gives you happiness, excitement" said Kathy Esposito of Howell, New Jersey.

Fans who packed the ballpark had perfect late summer weather for Springsteen’s return to the place he calls his "hometown."

"A lot of his early gigs were in places like the Main Point. He played Villanova in front of a 100 people" said legendary WMMR DJ Pierre Robert.



Robert says since playing the local college circuit in the 1970s, Philly has always been a big part of Springsteen’s career.



"He refers to Philly he’ll say ‘Good to be back in Philly my home away from home,’ And the audience is I think even louder here than they are in New Jersey in New York when they see him."



Fans from all over the country and around the world came in for the show - from Canada, the Netherlands, and Milan, Italy.



"We saw him in Rome as well. But then we wanted to see him at his house. At his home so we came to Philadelphia," said Vera Griva from Milan. She and her husband Massimo planned their US vacation around two Springsteen concerts.

"Genuine heart and soul rock and roll. The lyrics and poetry and all mixed in. And the smiles," said Steve Vaughn originally from Australia who met his wife at a Springsteen show in Chicago. They now have three children.



And you just don’t go to a single Bruce show; most have been to many.

Randy Lebowitz from Huntington Valley has been to more than 200.

"Springsteen is the best entertainer there is. He cares about his fans like they are family. The music gets in your body, and you have to jive and groove with it" said Lebowitz.



Glenna Hartman came to the concert with her daughter and grandson. She says not many artists can appeal to three generations. She was ready to have a fun night with her family.



"What happens at Bruce stays at Bruce. It goes no further. That’s the rule," joked Hartman.



Opening with "Atlantic City", he included hits like "No Surrender," "Spirits in the Night," "Streets of Philadelphia" and "Backstreets." The 74-year-old played for more than 3 hours, and some longtime fans still couldn’t get enough.



"You don’t understand until you go to a show. And when you go to a show you get it, and you want more," said Esposito.



Bruce is back on Friday at 7:30 p.m. for a second show at Citizen’s Bank Park. Tickets are still available on the Phillies ticket website.