Brutal middle school fight leaves student hospitalized in Montgomery County: officials

A 13-year-old student at Pennbrook Middle School is facing charges for what police are calling an unprovoked attack against a classmate.

The brutal incident broke out around 1:15 in the afternoon. The school was placed on a "hold" according to administrators, while they worked to bring calm to the situation and as law enforcement and medics proceeded with their tasks.

Police say the 13-year-old hit the other student in the head using a metal mug, causing head injuries.

A 12-year-old student was hospitalized as a result of the altercation, which lasted about five minutes or so. Officials said the disturbance started in the school cafeteria.

The school was placed on hold about eight minutes. The day resumed after the hold was over.

The student hospitalized sustained serious injuries, according to school officials. There were no other details released regarding the other student involved.

School administrators plan on having the school’s counseling department readily available, as well as the North Penn School District traumatic event response team to help students with the very serious actions they witnessed Wednesday.

Officials said they are in contact with both families of the students and are working with those families and law enforcement to gain better information and to find a resolution.