2024 Philadelphia Concert Guide: P!nk, Morgan Wallen, Janet Jackson, Rolling Stones and more

From Aerosmith’s farewell tour to the annual Roots Picnic, summer 2024 is bound to be a fun one, especially in the Philadelphia area.

Check out the list below to see when your favorite artist will be in town! Tap the artists' name(s) to see more details on tickets, the event, etc.

MAY 2024

Morgan Wallen’s "One Night at a Time" tour has four stops in the Philadelphia-nearby area.

May 9 - Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey PA

MAY 11 - Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

MAY 17- MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

MAY 18 MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Neil Young and Crazy Horse have plans to jam out May 12 at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, NJ during their "Love Earth Tour."

Megan Thee Stallion will grace Philadelphia’s presence during her "Hot Girl Summer Tour" with a stop at the Wells Fargo Center May 22.

JUNE 2024

June starts off fresh with the annual Roots Picnic. Lil Wayne & The Roots, Jill Scott, Victoria Monét, Gunna and Nas are all set to headline the two-day event in Fairmount Park on June 1-2.

Chris Stapleton is coming to the Philly area while on his "All-American Road Show" tour.

The ‘Tennessee Whiskey’ artist will hit the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion stage in Camden on June 6 with special guests Marcus King & Nikki Lane.

He also has a stop at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on June 8.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 28: Mick Jagger performs on stage during The Rolling Stones' 'STONES TOUR '24 HACKNEY DIAMONDS' at NRG Stadium on April 28, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for RS) Expand

The Rolling Stones announced they are going back on the road with their brand-new "Hackney Diamonds" tour and you will have three opportunities to see them live in the Philadelphia and New Jersey areas.

May 23 MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ

May 26 MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ

June 11 Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

Santana along with Counting Crows are headed to Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden June 21 for their ‘Oneness Tour’

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - SEPTEMBER 26: Janet Jackson performs during the 2018 UCSF Benioff Dreamfest benefit at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on September 26, 2018 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images) Expand

Grammy award-winning pop star Janet Jackson added 35 stops to her "Together Again" tour, and the "City of Brotherly" made the cut.

She will take the stage at the Wells Fargo Center on June 26 for her ninth concert tour, "Together Again",with special guest Nelly by her side.

JULY 2024

Willie Nelson's Fourth of July Picnic is two-stepping out of Texas to the Philadelphia area.

The country luminary's mostly annual mega-concert, hosted in his native Texas for most of its 50-year-history, will be held for the first time in the Northeast this July, with a bill that includes Bob Dylan and the duo of Robert Plant and Alison Krauss at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey.

Justin Timberlake is celebrating the fourth of July with fans at HersheyPark Stadium during his "Forget Tomorrow" world tour.

AUGUST 2024

Missy Elliot's first-ever headline tour "Out of This World - The Missy Elliot Experience" is coming to Phily as the global superstar will make history and take the stage at Wells Fargo Center on August 5.

Missy will be joined by hip hop legend Busta Rhymes, superstar Ciara and mega-producer Timbaland for one epic show!

R&B singer, PartyNextDoor, recently announced his "Sorry I’m Outside Tour" that includes one stop in Pennsylvania.

He is set to perform on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024, at The Fillmore in Philadelphia.

P!nk extended her Summer Carnival Stadium Tour into 2024 after the Doylestown native sold out two shows when she took the stage at Citizens Bank Park September 2023.

The pop star will perform in Philadelphia once again on August 18, 2024 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Philly is no longer "Dancing in the Dark"! as new dates for the city's postponed Bruce Springsteen concert were announced.

The shows have been rescheduled for Wednesday, August 21, 2024 and Friday, August 23, 2024, at Citizens Bank Park - more than a year after the original show dates.

Springsteen called off his Philadelphia tour stop with the E Street Band due to an undisclosed illness in August 2023.

"OMG," Usher is coming to Philadelphia to perform during his upcoming tour 'Past Present Future.'

The 8x Grammy Award winner will perform at the Wells Fargo Center August 30.

SEPTEMBER 2024

Pearl Jam has two stops in Philadelphia for their official ‘Dark Matter World Tour’.

Catch them at the Wells Fargo Center September 7 and 9.

Aerosmith are setting off once again on their "Peace Out" farewell tour with a stop at the Wells Fargo Center September 23.

OCTOBER 2024

Billie Eilish is headed to Philly this fall and will bring all the vibes from her ‘Hit Me Hard And Soft’ tour performing at the Wells Fargo Center October 5.

DECEMBER 2024

Though we are still months away, Philadelphia native Kevin Hart is coming home and is set to end his "Acting My Age" tour with a final stop in his hometown on December 4 at the Met Philly.

This is FOX 29's official concert guide. Check back for more updates/added concerts.