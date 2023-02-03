Weather Authority: Brutally cold temps, wind chills for Friday night, Saturday ahead of Sunday warm-up

The Delaware Valley is experiencing a frigid Friday and will again for Saturday as an artic front has overtaken the region.

Overnight, temperatures will drop considerably to lows below zero for the Poconos and single digits in the Lehigh Valley and in the lower teens across the Delaware Valley, all under clear skies.

Saturday morning’s wind chills are brutal. The Poconos will have wind chill values at -24, while the Lehigh Valley and much of the Delaware Valley will see wind chills anywhere from -5 to 0 degrees.

Because of the dangerously cold temps, the City of Philadelphia has issued a Code Blue emergency and will take special measures to protect the vulnerable living on the street. Call the Homeless Outreach hotline at 215-232-1984 for anyone in need of shelter.

The wind will die down during the day Saturday, though air temperatures will remain below freezing. Because the air temps will be so cold, any wind makes people feel colder. Because of that, most of Saturday will see wind chill values in the teens in the Delaware Valley.

Sunday’s high temperature will jump 20 degrees, reaching 50 degrees, under partly cloudy skies. This will begin a streak of above average temps for the week, where the region could see temps close to 60 by next Wednesday.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear, windy. Low: 13

SATURDAY: Wind chill in teens. High: 30, Low: 25

SUNDAY: Quick rebound. High: 50, Low: 37

MONDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 51, Low: 31

TUESDAY: Cloudy, mild. High: 53, Low: 42

WEDNESDAY: Stays mild. High: 58, Low: 41

THURSDAY: Shower chance. High: 61, Low: 48