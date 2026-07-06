Man shot and killed Monday morning in Philadelphia

The Brief A man was shot and killed Monday morning in Philadelphia. The shooting happened on the 4900 block of North Broad Street. No arrests have been made.



Investigators say a man was shot to death Monday morning in Philadelphia's Logan neighborhood.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 4900 block of North Broad Street around 10 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police. The victim was brought to Einstein Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

No arrests have been made in the deadly shooting as of Monday afternoon.

The identity of the victim has not been released by police.

Investigators have not said what may have lead to the shooting.