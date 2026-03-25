Bucks County community seeing rise in 'ding-dong ditch' style social media prank

The Brief Police are asking parents to speak with their children about a potentially dangerous social media prank. Police likened the prank to ‘ding-dong ditch’ and said it involves groups of teens kicking and banging on doors at all hours. "Our goal is to keep everyone safe and prevent the situation from escalating further," police said.



Police in Warrington, Pennsylvania are asking parents to speak with their children about the "seriousness and potential consequences" of a popular new social media prank.

What we know:

The Warnington Police Department said it received an increase in calls about groups of teens kicking and banging on doors at all hours.

"This behavior appears to be tied to a social media trend which participants record and post their actions," the department wrote.

Police have likened the suspected social media prank to what many know as ‘ding-dong ditch.'

"This activity has escalated to 911 calls, property damage, and significant concern from homeowners who may believe someone is attempting to break in," police said.

What you can do:

Police are asking parents to speak with their children about the "seriousness and potential consequences of this behavior before law enforcement needs to take formal action."

"Our goal is to keep everyone safe and prevent the situation from escalating further."