Bucks County first responders sending tactical gear, PPE to Ukraine

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, many are sending donations, including local first responders.

As the war rages on, law enforcement officers in Bucks County have gathered nearly $100,000 worth of ballistic vests and other equipment to send to Ukrainians as they try to defend their country from Russian troops.

"Since we can't be there to help, we're going to do as much as we can here," said Falls Township police officer Dean Stecklair.

Police in Falls Township met with members of Bucks County's Ukrainian community as they prepared to send supplies.

"We cannot thank them enough because Ukraine needs our support, our support now," Natalia Vroby.

Lower Bucks Hospital employees of Ukrainian heritage also collected donations of gloves, gowns and other PPE materials to send to the country.

Eleanor Plavenik, an ultrasound tech at the hospital, is worried about her relatives in Kharkiv, close to the Russian border.

She says sending supplies is the least she can do at such a difficult time.

The supplies from the hospital and police department are being sent by air to Poland and then they will be transported to Ukraine.

If you are interested in participating, contact the Falls Township police department.

