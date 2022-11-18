ATF, NSSF offer $10K reward for information that leads to convictions in Bucks County gun store burglary

Two organizations are joining forces in an effort to find the suspects responsible for a burglary at a Bucks County gun store.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) are each offering the rewards for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of suspects who robbed the gun store Target World in Chalfont last Saturday morning.

Police released surveillance footage, which appears to show five masked suspects smashing a glass door and breaking into the gun store carrying backpacks.

ATF and the New Britain Township Police Department are investigating the theft.

ATF is offering a reward of $5,000 and NSSF is matching the reward. The offering is part of a national cooperative initiative between the organizations in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally licensed firearms retailers.

"ATF works closely with members of the firearms industry to curb the criminal acquisition and misuse of firearms," Special Agent in charge Eric DeGree said. "ATF's Crime Gun Intelligence, combined with our community and law enforcement partnerships, will use every resource available to recover the stolen firearms and keep our citizens safe from violent gun crime."

Anyone with information about the theft should contact ATF at 1-888-283-8477 or the New Britain Township Police Department at 215-822-1919.