Gun store burglary: 5 suspects, car caught on video after pistols, rifles stolen in Bucks County
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. - Video captures the moment five suspects broke into a gun store in Bucks County early Saturday morning.
Multiple rifles and pistols were stolen from that gun store, Target World, on Butler Avenue around 4:15 a.m.
Police released surveillance footage which appears to show five masked suspects smashing a glass door and breaking into the gun store carrying backpacks. Video later shows the suspects leaving through the same door.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Police: Temple University students robbed by armed intruders at off-campus residence
- West Philadelphia triple shooting critically injures 1 woman; 2 other women hospitalized, police say
- Police: Woman killed, man injured during overnight double shooting in North Philadelphia
The suspects were also spotted arriving in a black Hyundai sedan with an inoperable driver-side brake light.
Police say additional evidence is being gathered, and are asking for anyone with information to contact them.
Suspected car sought in gun store burglary.