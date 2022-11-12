Gun store burglary: 5 suspects, car caught on video after pistols, rifles stolen in Bucks County

Video captures the moment five suspects broke into a gun store in Bucks County early Saturday morning.

Multiple rifles and pistols were stolen from that gun store, Target World, on Butler Avenue around 4:15 a.m.

Police released surveillance footage which appears to show five masked suspects smashing a glass door and breaking into the gun store carrying backpacks. Video later shows the suspects leaving through the same door.

The suspects were also spotted arriving in a black Hyundai sedan with an inoperable driver-side brake light.

Police say additional evidence is being gathered, and are asking for anyone with information to contact them.