Bucks County man allegedly found with 1,500 bags of fentanyl worth $20,000

article

A man has been arrested after officials say he was found with $20,000 worth of fentanyl.

Naim Payton, of Bucks County, is facing felony charges related to trafficking large quantities of fentanyl.

On April 25, detectives stopped Payton's vehicle on the 400 block of Evans Street in Pottstown. He was found with 1,500 bags of uncut fentanyl, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.

Officials say the doses were packaged for sale in 10-baggie bundles with five bundles packaged into a "brick," and five of those bricks packaged into a "rack."

The seized fentanyl has a reported street value of about $20,000.

MORE HEADLINES:

Payton is charged with felony possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a small amount of marijuana.

Advertisement

He was remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility after failing to post his $99,000 cash bail.