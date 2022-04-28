Police: Ballistic vest may have saved man's life in West Philadelphia shootout

A 55-year-old man was shot multiple times outside a strip mall in West Philadelphia Wednesday night.

Police say shots were fired after the victim was confronted by three men as he exited a store on 58th Street and Baltimore around 9 p.m.

The victim told police he returned fire with his licensed gun.

He suffered gunshot wounds to his stomach, lower back and leg, but is in stable condition, according to police.

One bullet also struck his ballistic vest, which authorities say may have saved his life. He is said to be a security guard, but not for the store where the shooting occurred.

Two vehicles in the parking lot, one belonging to the victim, were also struck by gunfire.

While investigating the scene, a 17-year-old was brought into a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm. Police say he may be a person of interest.