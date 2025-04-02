Expand / Collapse search

Bucks County man killed in I-95 early morning shooting, officials say

Published  April 2, 2025 8:27pm EDT
Crime & Public Safety
I-95 shooting turns fatal, as victim in Philly shooting identified

A shooting on I-95 over the weekend turns fatal when one of the victims dies from his injuries, while the victim in a deadly shooting in Upper Roxborough is identified.

    • A shooting Saturday morning on I-95 has turned fatal.
    • The shooting shut down a portion of the highway near the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia while Pennsylvania State Police investigated.
    • A Bucks County died from injuries in the shooting.

PHILADELPHIA - A Bucks County man was fatally shot on I-95 early Saturday morning.

The shooting closed a portion of the northbound lanes while troopers from the Pennsylvania State Police investigated.

A Bucks County man has been killed after he was shot on I-95 near the Port Richmond neighborhood early Saturday morning, officials said.

Troopers were called to northbound I-95 early Saturday morning, around 2:30 a.m., for what was initially reported as a crash on the highway, between Bridge Street and Cottman Avenue.

Two cars were found at the scene. Both were riddled with bullets with one sustaining heavy rear-end damage and a Ford Mustang had heavy front-end damage.

Pennsylvania State Police confirmed 21-year-old Aiden Zeallor, of Levittown, was the driver of the Mustang.

He was found shot inside the Mustang when troopers arrived. Another passenger in the Mustang was also injured, but no details were released regarding that person’s injuries.

State police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

A GoFundMe has been established for Aiden’s family.

