Bucks County man who 'violently shook' infant son sentenced to 15-30 years in prison

The Brief Tyler Sullivan, 30, was sentenced to 15-30 years in prison for the 2023 death of his 4-month-old son. Investigators say Sullivan ‘violently shook’ the child several times, including twice on the day he died. Police say the infant was not breathing when they arrived at the Bristol home in May 2023. Doctors discovered several injuries on the infant that were "indicative of a battered child." The child's mother spoke at the sentencing hearing Tuesday, saying "my baby deserved to live a long, happy, wonderful life."



A Bucks County man could spend up to 30 years behind bars after prosecutors say he "violently shook" his 4-month-old son, causing his death.

Tyler Sullivan, 30, was arrested last May and pleaded guilty later that month to third-degree murder and endangering the welfare of a child.

Investigators say officers responded to a Bristol Borough home on May 24, 2023 for reports of a 4-month-old boy in cardiac arrest.

The infant, according to investigators, was not breathing when officers arrived and was taken to Lower Bucks Hospital where he died.

Doctors noted several injuries on the child's body that were "indicative of a battered child," including contusions, bruising and abrasions.

Investigators later concluded that Sullivan "violently shook" the infant at least twice on the day he died, and six times in the weeks prior.

The child's mother spoke at the sentencing hearing Tuesday, saying she was never able to go back to the apartment she shared with Sullivan and their child.

"My baby deserved to live a long, happy, wonderful life," she said.



Sullivan, according to prosecutors, expressed his remorse Tuesday in a tearful statement, admitting "how guilty and ashamed I am."