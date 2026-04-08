Bucks County men accused of NYC terror plot wanted to kill up to 60 people, indictment says

The Brief Emir Balat and Ibrahim Kayumi are accused of admitting on dashcamera to trying to kill up to 60 people during an attack on an anti-muslim protest in New York City last month. The alleged ISIS-inspired terror plot was unsuccessful and both Bucks County men were taken into custody and charged with attempting to support a foreign terrorist organization and using a weapon of mass destruction. Investigators say they also found a notebook in their car outlining plans for future vehicle attacks at parades and festivals.



New details have emerged about two Bucks County men charged with plotting an ISIS-inspired terror attack during a protest last month in New York City.

What we know:

Prosecutors say 18-year-old Emir Balat and 19-year-old Ibrahim Kayumi tossed two homemade explosive devices at anti-Islam protest organized by far-right influencer Jake Long outside Gracie Mansion in New York City on March 7.

It's alleged that both men traveled from their homes in Bucks County, Pennsylvania to the protest to carry out the attack. Investigators say the devices, which did not detonate, included TATP – a highly explosive material – as well as nuts and bolts designed to mimic shrapnel.

New information provided included in a federal indictment said Balat and Kayumi were heard on dashcam video inside their car planning to kill up to 60 people. A notebook allegedly found in their car outlined plans for future vehicle attacks on festivals and parades.

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Authorities carried out controlled detonations of other suspected explosives found in a Bucks County storage locker linked to the pair. Surveillance video from a local fireworks shop showed Balat purchasing a coil of fuse just before the attempted attack.

Balat and Kayumi were photographed at the protest hurling the homemade devices, and officers quickly arrested both men without further incident. They are both facing charges of attempting to support a foreign terrorist organization and using a weapon of mass destruction.

Balat reportedly told investigators he intended to carry out an attack even bigger than the Boston Marathon bombing, which killed three people.

What's next:

Balat is due back in court on Wednesday.

Both men are being held without bail.