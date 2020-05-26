Bucks County playgrounds allowed to reopen

The Warminster Community Park playground is empty because it remains closed due to coronavirus. However, that could be changing soon. Bucks County Emergency Management gave municipalities the green light to open playgrounds if they chose.

It’s music to many kids and parents' ears. The Bucks County Health Department determined it’s safe to reopen with social distancing guidelines in place.

"I think it would be fine if they open the playground, just as long as before they close them every day, they make sure they clean everything that's being used,” Aiden Wright said.

Perkasie posted on its Facebook page borough playgrounds are now open but they strongly recommend social distancing, wearing masks, and hand hygiene.

____

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP