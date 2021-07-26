Bucks County police corporal among four accused of attempting to lure teens online

A Bucks County police corporal is facing charges after authorities say he was among a number of suspects arrested for allegedly attempting to lure minors online.

Atlantic City Police say they have arrested four men on similar accusations since last week.

They say the arrests came after a group of concerned citizens posed as underage children on various social media sites, and later confronted the suspects. The group also reported the activity to law enforcement and provided responding officers with screenshots of the alleged conversations and other detailed information shared between them and the suspects.

Among those charged was Clifford Horn, 54, of Chalfont, Pennsylvania. Horn is a police corporal with the Central Bucks Regional Police Department.

Monday, the Bucks County District Attorney's office released a statement regarding Horn's arrest, saying they have assigned personnel to assist New Jersey authorities in any capacity 'and to investigate and prosecute any criminal activity that may have occurred in Bucks County.'

"This office protects all victims, regardless of whether the accused perpetrator is an officer of the law or not. No one is above the law. Our office will begin the process of evaluating all Bucks County criminal cases in which Cpl. Horn was involved," the statement continued.

Horn's charges include luring/enticing a child by various means.

The other suspects arrested and charged have been identified as:

Jose Machuca, 51, of Hyattsville, MD

Sambatrimiaina Raminoson, 26, of Atlantic City

Eugene Pulley, 49, of Philadelphia

