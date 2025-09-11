PAL program launched to connect teens and police through boxing in Bucks County

The Brief The PAL program, launched in July, offers boxing sessions twice a week at the Joe Hand Boxing Gym. This initiative aims to engage youth in positive activities and foster relationships with law enforcement.



The Bucks County Sheriff's Department is breaking down barriers between teenagers and police by launching a Police Athletic League (PAL) program in partnership with the Joe Hand Boxing Gym in Feasterville.

What we know:

The PAL program, which launched in July, offers boxing sessions twice a week at the Joe Hand Boxing Gym.

Each session is limited to 15 participants, ensuring personalized attention and maximum benefit for the kids involved.

The program targets youth aged 11 to 17, providing them with an opportunity to learn to box while building confidence and discipline.

What they're saying:

Elijah Schiavo, a 15-year-old participant, shared how the program has been life-changing. "I've been in trouble before this. I was on probation and everything. Ever since I started boxing, I stopped smoking. I got my stuff together," said Schiavo. "Boxing is really fun and it's something I look forward to. It's definitely one of my favorite things in my life right now."

Ka'Von Cofield, an 8th grader, emphasized the positive impact of the trainers. "The trainers help you build confidence, motivate you, and make you feel good," he said.

Joe Hand Jr., owner of the gym, expressed his commitment to the community. "I never want to find the next Mike Tyson. That is not what this gym is about. This gym is about being part of the community. What we really want to do is be able to say we've impacted some kids' lives in a very positive way," said Hand Jr.

Corporal Todd Kessler of the Bucks County Sheriff's Department highlighted the importance of forming connections. "Definitely to connect with them on a different level outside of the streets, in here, doing something fun. It feels great because you can see the bonds forming and the friendships forming as well," said Kessler.

What's next:

The Bucks County Sheriff's Office hopes to expand the PAL program to other areas and sports, building on the success of this initial effort.

The program is already making a significant difference in the lives of participants, providing them with discipline, confidence, and a positive outlet.

As the PAL program continues to grow, it aims to strengthen community ties and offer more opportunities for youth to engage in constructive activities, keeping them out of trouble and on a path to success.