Budweiser to release new limited-edition Cubs cans
CHICAGO - Just in time for Opening Day, Budweiser is releasing limited-edition Chicago Cubs beer cans.
The unique cans are being released for 14 Major League Baseball teams across the league.
As the longest standing MLB sponsor, Budweiser's new cans feature the club's logo, team colors and for the first time ever, a unique city skyline integrated into the backdrop.
Fans and baseball lovers can purchase the cans in participating cities, wherever Budweiser is sold.
Participating teams include:
- Chicago Cubs
- Baltimore Orioles
- Cincinnati Reds
- Houston Astros
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- Miami Marlins
- Minnesota Twins
- New York Yankees
- Philadelphia Phillies
- San Diego Padres
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Tampa Bay Rays
- Texas Rangers
- Washington Nationals
The Cubs home opener is Thursday, March 30 at Wrigley Field against the Milwaukee Brewers – kicking off their 148th season.