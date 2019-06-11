Build-A-Bear Workshop will hold another ‘Pay Your Age’ event — but this time, there’s a catch

Build-A-Bear Workshop is holding another “Pay Your Age” event, but this time there are restrictions and not every child will get a cuddly new bear.

For anyone who would like to take part in paying for a brand new Build-A-Bear based on their child’s age, he or she will need to enter the Count Your Candles Sweepstakes to be one of the lucky ticket holders to attend the event.

Build-A-Bear said that it expects to give out more than 200,000 tickets to eligible people in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. to attend the Pay Your Age event, which will take place from June 24 through June 28.

Whoever gets a ticket can bring up to two children to a participating Build-A-Bear Workshop at one of two redemption periods during that week. Then, the child can create their own bear. There’s a limit of two bears per ticket.

In addition to the ticket giveaway, Build-A-Bear is also holding a sweepstakes where 10 guests could win the grand prize of a birthday party experience valued at $250. The winners can redeem that prize any time within the course of a year.

If you want to enter for a chance to get a ticket and be entered in the grand prize raffle, you’ll have to be a Bonus Club member, according to Build-A-Bear. People have until June 16 for a chance to get a ticket to the Pay Your Age event.

This new system was developed in an effort to reduce the chaos that ensued last year during the company’s first Pay Your Age event that was held on one day. Several stores around the country closed shop before even opening because of safety concerns. Others had lines where people waited as long as seven hours to get a bear.

If you don’t get a ticket, Build-A-Bear still offers children the chance to get a bear at the price of their age with the Count Your Candles birthday program.

Again, you’ll have to sign up to be a Bonus Club member, but once you do you can bring your child in any day during their birthday month to get a cuddly new Birthday Treat Bear made for them and just pay based on his or her age.