Bullet strikes innocent man watching TV on couch during triple shooting in North Philly: police

A 21-year-old innocent bystander was struck by gunfire Monday night after police say a triple shooting occurred in North Philadelphia.

According to police, they received a report of gunshots on the 2700 block of West Montgomery Avenue at 9:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, two shooting victims were located.

Police say a 25-year-old man was shot in the leg and arm. He was rushed to Einstein Hospital via police, where he was placed in stable condition.

They also found a 21-year-old man inside a residence who had been shot in the leg. The 21-year-old was sitting on the couch watching TV when a bullet came through the aluminum siding of the house and struck him in the leg.

He was also taken to Einstein and placed in stable condition.

While investigating, police say a third victim arrived at Temple Hospital via private vehicle with gunshot wounds in the leg and mouth. That victim was listed in critical condition and is expected to survive.

Investigators found 28 shell casings at the scene.

Cameras in the area are being reviewed.

This is an ongoing investigation.