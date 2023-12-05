Burglar accused of stealing over $10K worth of jewelry in 40 seconds from Bucks County store: police

article

A suspect was caught on camera stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a Bucks County jewelry store, officials say.

Warrington Township Police Department is investigating a heist they say occurred Tuesday at 5:13 a.m. at Henry's Rock & Gem Inc. located on the 1412 block of Easton Road in Warrington.

Police arrived within one minute of receiving a call and quickly discovered the burglary.

Warrington Township Police Department

MORE HEADLINES:

Investigators say one suspect dressed all in black, wearing gloves and a surgical-style mask, broke a window and entered the business.

They say the burglar stole several pieces of jewelry, initially valued at over $10,000.00, before leaving the business within 40 seconds through a rear door.

Anyone who has information on the suspect is asked to call the Warrington Police at 215-343-3311, or submit a tip through Crimewatch.