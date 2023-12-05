Philadelphia ski mask ban: Everything you need to know

Philadelphia City Council passed the ski mask ban during a vote last week, sending the bill to Mayor Jim Kenney's desk for signature.

If signed into law, the ski mask ban would be enforced in public places across the city, but where, when and how? Here are all the details:

Where in Philadelphia would ski masks be banned?

The newly passed bill would prohibit people from wearing ski masks in parks, schools, city-owned buildings and on public transit.

Is there a penalty for offenders?

Yes, the city could enforce a $250 fine against those caught wearing a mask; $2,000 if a crime is committed.

When would the ski mask ban go into effect?

Ski masks will be banned citywide in several public spaces once Mayor Kenney signs the bill.

Does the ban have any exceptions?

Yes. The bill includes exceptions for religious expression and "First Amendment activities," such as protesting.

How have city officials, along with law enforcement and residents reacted to the potential ban?

The bill’s sponsor says most crimes in the city are committed by suspects wearing ski masks while opponents argue the bill targets the young.

"Just because somebody carried out an act in this particular item doesn’t make the item bad. The person chose to do that," West Philadelphia resident Saud Salahuddin stated.

Police have thrown their support behind the ban for safety reasons, while the ACLU argues it could violate free expression rights, and be misused by officers stopping and frisking pedestrians.

"This proposal feels more like an attempt to further criminalize young people of color than it does to actually get at safety concerns," Solomon Furious Worlds, with the ACLU, said.

Are there any similar bans already in effect in Philadelphia?

Yes, SEPTA started enforcing a ski mask ban months ago. Passengers wearing the masks are given the option to remove them, or be escorted off SEPTA property.



