Couple accused of breaking into more than 250 vehicles across Pennsylvania pleads guilty

A Pennsylvania couple has been charged with the theft and burglary of more than 250 vehicles, according to Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

On Tuesday, authorities identified the couple as Keith Johnson and Jessica Fletcher of Yardley.

Police say an investigation began after a series of unsolved car break-ins occurred in Bucks County over several months. The couple's crime spree spread across many counties in southeastern Pennsylvania, including Montgomery County and Philadelphia.

Investigators say they also discovered that Johnson and Fletcher stole $150,000 in cash from a Philadelphia home on Christmas night in 2019. The stolen cash was the life savings of the homeowner.

"These defendants stole from hundreds of victims, and are now being held accountable for their crimes. Thanks to the tireless work by our office in partnership with the Buckingham Township Police Department, residents can rest assured knowing these individuals will no longer be harming our communities," Shapiro said.

Officials say Johnson and Fletcher both pleaded guilty to burglary, theft and related charges at the Bucks County Criminal Justice Center before Judge Raymond McHugh. Johnson was sentenced to 4-12 years in state prison. Fletcher was sentenced to five years probation. The couple was also ordered to pay more than $140K in restitution.

This case was investigated by several authorities across Bucks County.

