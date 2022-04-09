Overbrook shooting: Victim identified and 1 arrest made

An 18-year-old was shot multiple times in Philadelphia's Overbrook neighborhood, which, police say, led to a barricade situation Saturday night.

According to officials, police responded to a shooting on the 6000 block of Clifford Terrace around 7 p.m.

A boy about 16 was shot multiple times and killed while three males reportedly involved in the shooting barricade themselves in Overbrook.

Officers arrived to find an 18-year-old male, identified as Steve Green, shot 13 times. He was rushed to Lankenau Medical Center by police, where he died.

About 7:15, three or four males said to be involved in the shooting were seen running into a building on the 6000 block of Hazelhurst Street.

Police declared it a barricade situation a short time later.

Philadelphia Police Inspector DF Pace stated police reviewed numerous surveillance cameras in the area and saw five males chase Green north on 60th Street, before at least one male opened fire on him. 18 spent shell casings were found at the shooting scene.

Inspector Pace went on to say three or four of the males involved in the shooting entered a building on the 6000 block of Hazelhurst. Police secured the building, front and back, and called SWAT. They entered the building, but did not find the males.

In the course of the investigation, officials announced one person was arrested Sunday, though no details were provided as to who was arrested and what charges they face.

