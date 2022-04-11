Officials announce charges in connection with illegal trafficking of nearly 400 guns to the Philadelphia area

Federal authorities say nearly 400 guns purchased in southern states and illegally trafficked into the Philadelphia area have been seized in two interstate gun trafficking cases.



According to officials with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, 14 people were charged in the indictment for illegally selling guns from southern states to people in Philadelphia.

ATF officials say they met with multiple agencies in April 2021 to come up with a plan to combat rising crime in Philadelphia, including violent carjackings.

Authorities say Frederick Norman, Brianna Walker, Stephen Norman, Charles O'Bannon, Devin Church, Roger Millington, Ernest Payton, Kenneth Burgos, Edwin Burgos, Roselmy Rodriguez and Brianna Reed were charged in connection with the first trafficking case in Georgia.



Federal officials held a press conference announcing charges for 11 people accused of trafficking guns from Georgia to the Philadelphia-area.

Additionally, officials say three people were charged in the second case involving guns trafficked from South Carolina.



According to ATF, most guns used in Philadelphia homicides come from outside of the city.



ATF Special Agent in Charge Matthew Varisco spoke to FOX 29 about the issue in December.

"What we know from comprehensive tracing, through the ATF National Tracing Center, is that firearms are primarily being diverted into Philadelphia from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania," Varisco responded. "I say that, but I also want to clarify in the sense that we do have a significant amount of firearms that are trafficked into the city of Philadelphia from other states."



This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

