Burlington County deer appears safe; community relieved

Oh deer. A South Jersey community is doing whatever it can to help an animal that’s become a town mascot, of sorts.

An update from the original story Friday evening is the deer no longer appears to be in distress. Lily Snow sent a new photo of what looks to be the deer showing it is free of the planter.

Cell phone video from Medford resident Ryan Horner shows him getting oh so close to helping a female deer who, somehow, got a tomato cage and planter stuck on her head, while, most likely, looking for something to eat.

"She must have stuck her head in too far and it’s, literally, horizontally around her neck and she’s just lugging this planter," Medford resident Lily Snow explained.

When Snow saw a Facebook post Monday of the deer in distress, she jumped into action, reaching out to everyone and anyone. "Being a vet tech, I called Animal Control and they said they can’t come out. They don’t do wildlife. So, I called New Jersey Fish and Wildlife and they said they can’t help."

But, the animal lover wasn’t taking ‘No’ for an answer. She started spreading the word on social media that the deer, who has been living in her backyard, needs help, and fast. The community has responded.

"There’s trail cams up all over Medford. The neighbors all got together. There are feeding stations for deer. There are apples in everyone’s yard. Everyone is trying to capture this deer," Snow remarked.

Jennifer Guadian has been out in her car looking for the deer. Guadian has apples and a set of clippers to cut the plastic plant holder off her neck. "She needs to be saved. Someone’s got to do it."

Jennifer got close enough to gain her trust and take some pictures. "I got within about three feet of her. I was feeding her."

But, the deer took off, again. There’s also concern a fox is following her and her two fowls.

"Foxes aren’t usually predators to deer, but I think he senses she can't protect her babies, so we definitely want to get this done quickly," Snow explained.