Burlington County house fire reportedly injures firefighter

Fire crews were on the scene of a house fire in Browns Mills, New Jersey where a firefighter was reportedly injured.

Firefighters were called to the unit block of Bank Street, in the Burlington County town, Thursday, around 12:30 in the afternoon, for the house fire.

The fire appeared to have damaged the home, though there was no word on how much damage may have occurred as a result of the fire.

A firefighter was reportedly injured and Burlington County officials would only say the injury was not serious.

There were no other details regarding who might have lived in the home or whether there were any injuries to civilians.

A cause into the fire is under investigation.