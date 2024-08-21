Burlington County school district considers eliminating bus service as they search for qualified drivers

The new school year is fast approaching and it’s starting with controversy in one Burlington County school district, where parents are firing back against a plan to eliminate some of the district's bus service.

"There is no sidewalk. So, what is your plan?" said Alicia Bain during a heated public comment session at the Delanco School Board meeting Wednesday night.

"I have a seven-year-old granddaughter that I cannot see her walking that way every day and coming home. Especially in bad weather," said Lois Gardner.

Parents are demanding to know how their kids will get to school safely if the district moves ahead with a proposal to end bus service. It would affect families that live less than two miles away from Pearson Elementary which will also house middle school students beginning this year.

Related article

"I'm angry. I am upset. It is not safe," said Bain. She says she found out about it on Facebook Wednesday morning.

"We'll all have to adjust our schedules a week out. It is unacceptable," she said. Bain has a six-year-old daughter who attends Pearson Elementary School.

"That road down my house is 40 mph. The side street my daughter would have to walk on is 35 mph. You can hear it now. These cars fly," said Bain.

Her neighbor, Yamilec Branch, has three children in the district. Her 11 and five-year-old would have to walk under the district's changes.

She says it is just over a mile, a 25-minute walk from her house to Pearson Elementary.

"It's not safe. There's areas where there is no sidewalks and we have no crossing guards," said Branch.

Interim Superintendent Dr. Leonard Fitts says he found out three weeks ago that the contractor the district had was not going to renew its services with the district.

"We are working on the problem with trying to find vendors. Trying to find drivers for our vehicles. It is the unavailability of people out there for these jobs that are so essential for the school district," said Dr. Fitts.

He also says they are reaching out to the community and churches hoping to find qualified bus drivers who want to work. Dr. Fitts say the job is posted but they just cannot find a driver.