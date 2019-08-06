Bustleton man wanted in father's murder captured near Harvard University

article

A search for a Philadelphia homicide suspect that prompted a warning from Massachusetts State Police to expect restricted access to the area close to Harvard University and the Ivy league school to issue a shelter-in-place advisory has ended with the suspect in custody.

Cambridge police in a tweet said 31-year-old Sohan Panjrolia, who previously attended Harvard, was taken into custody just before 1 p.m. Tuesday.

State police tweeted that the public "should expect to see heavy police presence and restricted access to Harvard Square area."

The university sent out an alert telling the people to avoid the area of JFK and Eliot streets, which is near the John F. Kennedy School of Government.

Police say Panjrolia fatally shot his father on Saturday night in Bustleton.

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. on the 1900 block of Conwell Avenue.

Officials say Panjrolia and his 60-year-old father were watching television when the son went to his bedroom, where he pulled out a rifle and fired once. When the father got up to see what was going on, Panjrolia allegedly fired the rifle several more times, striking his father in the head and chest.

The father, later identified as Mahendra B. Panjrolia, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Panjrolia allegedly fled the scene in a Gray Toyota Camry that was later found unooccupied on the 9800 block of Clark Street.

Panjrolia's mother told police there was no argument leading up to the incident and that she had no idea her son owned a rifle.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.