Police: Man wanted in murder of father inside Bustleton home

Police are investigating after they say a 31-year-old man shot and killed his father inside their Bustleton home on Saturday night.

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. on the 1900 block of Conwell Avenue.

Officials say the suspect and his 64-year-old father were watching television when the son went to his bedroom, where he pulled out a rifle and fired once. When the father got up to see what was going on, the son allegedly fired the rifle several more times, striking his father in the head and chest.

The father, who has yet to be identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect allegedly fled the scene in a Gray Toyota Camry with Pennsylvania license plate #EPM-3633. The Camry was later located unooccupied on the 9800 block of Clark Street.

A witness who reportedly saw the suspect with a rifle at his car tells police they subsequently heard an additional gunshot coming from a wooded area near the suspect's home.

The suspect's mother tells police there was no argument leading up to the incident and that she had no idea her son owned a rifle.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.