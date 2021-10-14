Butterball ground turkey recalled over possible plastic contamination

Butterball has recalled more than 14,000 pounds of its ground turkey because the products may be contaminated with blue plastic, officials said.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall on Wednesday involving approximately 14,107 pounds of ground turkey products produced on Sept. 28, 2021. They were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The notice states that the products "may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically blue plastic." The problem was discovered when FSIS received consumer complaints about pieces of blue plastic embedded in the raw turkey.

Butterball, based in Mount Olive, North Carolina, has not received any reports of injuries related to the recall.

The affected products have the establishment number "EST. P-7345" inside the USDA mark of inspection and include:

2.5-lb. trays containing "farm to family BUTTERBALL all natural Ground Turkey" with the case code 50211271, a sell or freeze by date of 10/18/2021, and timestamps from 2123 through 2302 printed on the packaging.

3-lb. tray containing "Kroger GROUND TURKEY" with the case code 50211271, a sell or freeze by date of 10/17/2021, and timestamps from 2314 through 2351 printed on the packaging.

Anyone who may have purchased these products is asked to check their freezer and refrigerator and throw it away or return to the place of purchase.

