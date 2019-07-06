California earthquake: Videos, photos show moment powerful 7.1-magnitude quake shook region

Hundreds of people all over Southern California shared photos and videos of damage and shaking sustained from a powerful 7.1-magnitude earthquake Friday night.

People flocked to social media after the temblor struck around 8:16 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The epicenter was 11 miles north, northeast of Ridgecrest, the same area where a 6.4 magnitude quake struck the day before.

Instagram video from a family at the epicenter showed the terrifying moments their home began violently shaking. The quake even caused their power to go out.

The family in the video can be heard yelling at one another to get under the table as the home continued to shake.

A woman shared photos of the damage at her Ridgecrest home with Bill Melugin at KTTV-TV, showing glass from a toppled-over cabinet, a closet in disarray and a TV flipped over on the floor.

Adelina Martinez, from Santa Paula in Ventura County, shared a video of her mother’s pool water sloshing out as the quake shook the ground.

Clay Holdren, in Santa Barbara, tweeted video of a busy restaurant where light fixtures were shaking as people tried to continue eating.

A choir group in the middle of singing at a church in Loma Linda, Orange County, fled from the building as the shaking became stronger.

Dr. Lucy Jones, a seismologist at Caltech, said the 7.1 earthquake was considered the “main event” in an “earthquake sequence.” She added that Thursday’s magnitude 6.4 has been labeled a “foreshock,” an earthquake that precedes a larger temblor.

Damage has been reported in Ridgecrest and in parts of Kern County, Ventura County and San Bernardino County.