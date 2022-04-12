Police: California woman rented Michigan Airbnb for a month to meet with 15-year-old boy

Novi Police said they arrested a 33-year-old woman from San Francisco after they said she met a then 14-year-old boy online, flew across the country, rented an Airbnb for a month, and would send him Uber rides to pick him up.

Stephanie Sin was arrested by Novi Police on Sunday on one count of child sexually abusive activity and another count of using a computer to commit a crime.

According to Novi Police, Sin met the boy on an app when he was 14. The conversation then moved from the app to texts and got progressively more explicit, police said.

This past weekend, police said she bought a plane ticket and rented and Airbnb in Royal Oak for a month with intentions of meeting the now 15-year-old in person. Police said she would then send Uber rides to the boy's house to pick him up to bring him to her.

According to police, this spooked the boy and he told his parents what happened. Novi Police were then contacted and they immediately moved to arrest her.

Police told FOX 2 that Sin did not seem surprised when she was arrested and she has been cooperative.

She's due in court on April 20 and is being held on a $100,000 cash bond.

