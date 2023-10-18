Calum Scott shouts out Phillies fans after 'Dancing On My Own' reaches 1B streams on Spotify

article

Pop singer Calum Scott made sure to shutout Phillies' fans after his cover of "Dancing On My Own" reached 1B streams on Spotify.

The song, originally released by Swedish musician Robyn in 2010, has served as the Phillies' playoff anthem for two straight seasons.

"A HUGE thank you has to go to @Phillies also for making this song their anthem for two years running," Scott wrote in a post on X.

"It's an honor boys and I'm incredibly grateful to the players, the club and most importantly the fans."

Scott included a picture of himself with a Spotify plaque that commemorated the 1B streams milestone.

"Dancing On My Own" was adopted by the Phillies in 2022 after then-newcomer Kyle Schwarber brought the song with him from his time in Boston.

The Red Sox used the song as their anthem during the 2021 playoff run that ended with an ALCS loss to the Houston Astros.