Camden County daycare worker charged with abusing 2 infants in her care, prosecutors say

article

A Camden County daycare worker is facing serious charges, including attempted murder, after prosecutors say she was captured on video physically abusing two 1-year-olds in her care.

Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and local authorities announced Saturday that 21-year-old Maggie Fruit has been charged with first-degree attempted murder and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Police were called to a daycare center on the 600 block of Chews Landing Road in Lindenwold on Thursday for reports of an abusive employee, according to police. Officers were shown video surveillance footage that allegedly captured Fruit physically abusing a 1-year-old child.

Witnesses told police they were able to remove the child from Fruit during the incident. The child was briefly hospitalized and has since been released, according to police.

Investigators later learned that Fruit allegedly abused another 1-year-old child in her care 30 minutes before the initial incident. Police say the child did not require medical attention.

Fruit is awaiting a pre-trial detention hearing at the Camden County Jail, according to police.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter