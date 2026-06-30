'It's very unusual': 2 missing women linked to 'mysterious' investigation at Philadelphia home

As investigators continue to piece together a confusing and eerie crime scene at a property in Philadelphia, we're learning more about 44-year-old Eugene Horsch and his possible connection to at least two missing women.

The backstory:

Horsch and an unnamed woman were stopped near Independence National Historical Park on June 19h by a federal park ranger.

Police say Horsch was holding tweezers and had a butane lighter in plain view, items often linked to drug use. The woman provided a name that matched a missing person report out of Philadelphia, and both had visible sores, authorities said.

During the stop, officers say they found two loaded firearms under the driver’s seat—a Taurus semi-automatic pistol and a revolver with its serial number removed. They also recovered a switchblade knife, a glass drug pipe, crack cocaine, and a cattle prod, according to the affidavit.

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Officers say they found a canvas bag in the trunk with a fake DEA badge and ID cards showing Horsch’s photo and the name "Eugene Fredrick Steiner." Police say Horsch has never worked for the DEA.

Horsch reportedly told officers, "they’re not hers; she’s a good girl," referring to the firearms, and admitted to having crack cocaine in the car. He also confirmed he was a felon, according to the affidavit.

Chew Avenue home search

The investigation brought authorities, including state and federal agencies, to a home on the 400 block of West Chew Avenue.

Investigators searched the home and made several unsettling discoveries, including guns, ammunition, and drugs. A 55 gallon drum attached to water lines, and various chemicals in bottles were also found.

Agents also discovered fake federal identification, computers, and more than 120 pieces of so-called ballistic evidence.

What they're saying:

Philadelphia Inquirer Investigative reporter Barbara Laker joined Good Day Philadelphia to share what she and her team have learned about the ongoing investigation, including a link to a missing woman who was previously married to Horsch's father.

Laker says investigators discovered "a significant amount" of blood inside the Chew Avenue property. Testing is currently underway to determine if the blood is human or from an animal.

Detectives also plan on excavating the yard as part of their investigation, according to Laker. Authorities did not find bodies in the home as was previously speculated, but investigators did find letters and notes that reference ways to dispose of bodies.

Laker added that Horsch's father wrote horror fiction novels and movies, and investigators are working to determine if he was the one who penned the letters.

Amy McHale disappearance

Perhaps one of the most disturbing potential connections to the investigation is the disappearance of Amy McHale. Laker says McHale, who has been missing since 2016, was previously married to Horsch's father for a short period of time starting in 2004.

The couple lived together in Chalfont before splitting, when Horsch's father moved to the Chew Avenue house. McHale's family says they last heard from Amy, who they say battled drug and mental health issues, while she was at the Chew Avenue house in June 2016.

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Laker says Horsch's father died in 2025, leaving questions about what exactly happened to McHale unanswered.

Investigators are also looking into another missing woman named Blair Tonzelli, whose name appeared on the fake ID of the woman who Horsch was stopped with in Center City. Tonzelli, Laker says, has been missing for three years.

What's next:

As the investigation continues, court documents say Eugene Horsch is due back in court on July 6.